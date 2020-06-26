Mrs. Mary Brooks Pace, 63, of 341 Runyans Road Grover, NC passed away on Friday, June 19, 2020 at Wendover Hospice House Shelby.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC on June 6, 1957 to the late Jessie Sutton Rainey and Wes Brooks.
The funeral service for Mrs. Pace will be private.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. with a reception of friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.
The family will be meeting at 240 Roseborough Road Grover.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
She was born in Cleveland County, NC on June 6, 1957 to the late Jessie Sutton Rainey and Wes Brooks.
The funeral service for Mrs. Pace will be private.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Ellis Chapel Baptist Church from noon until 2 p.m. with a reception of friends from 1:30 until 2 p.m. at the church.
The family will be meeting at 240 Roseborough Road Grover.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 26, 2020.