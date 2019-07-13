Home

POWERED BY

Services
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
10:00 AM - 5:00 PM
at her home
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Pressley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Pressley

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Pressley Obituary
SHELBY - Mary Whitener Pressley, 58, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home.

She was the daughter of the late John and Lottie Whitener. She was a faithful member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tracy Pressley, of the home; children, Shea White of Shelby, Josh White and wife Mandy of Shelby, Brandon Pressley and wife Katie of Fallston, and Garron Pressley of Shelby; grandchildren, Haley and Eric Hamrick, Taylor White, Megan Pressley, Olivia White, Emma Pressley, and Jacob Pressley; great-grandchildren, Jaxx and Alexa Hamrick; siblings, Karen Costner and husband Steve, Zeb

Whitener, Delores Riding and husband Billy, Steven Whitener and wife Denise; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.

The family will receive friends 10am-5pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.

Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now