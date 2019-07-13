|
|
SHELBY - Mary Whitener Pressley, 58, died Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her home.
She was the daughter of the late John and Lottie Whitener. She was a faithful member of New Beginnings Baptist Church.
She is survived by her husband of 27 years, Tracy Pressley, of the home; children, Shea White of Shelby, Josh White and wife Mandy of Shelby, Brandon Pressley and wife Katie of Fallston, and Garron Pressley of Shelby; grandchildren, Haley and Eric Hamrick, Taylor White, Megan Pressley, Olivia White, Emma Pressley, and Jacob Pressley; great-grandchildren, Jaxx and Alexa Hamrick; siblings, Karen Costner and husband Steve, Zeb
Whitener, Delores Riding and husband Billy, Steven Whitener and wife Denise; and many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.
The family will receive friends 10am-5pm, Saturday, July 13, 2019, at her home. A private family memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150.
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on July 13, 2019