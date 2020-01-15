|
SHELBY - Mary Evelyn Martin Roberts, age 90, passed away January 13, 2020 at Testa Hospice House in Kings Mountain. Born on June 18, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Robert Torrence Martin Sr. and Grace Miller Martin. She was graduate of the 1947 class of Shelby High School. Mary spent her working life as an optician and was the founder and owner of Mary's Country Optics. She was a long-time member of Elizabeth Baptist Church, where she served on the decorating committee as well as several other committees during her time there. She and her husband were leaders of the Young Peoples Training Union, as well as being Sunday school teachers in the children's department. In addition to her service to others, she enjoyed traveling, gardening, making beautiful arrangements from the flowers she grew, and above all else spending time with her family and friends.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Billy Roberts and a daughter, Denise Roberts Dodge, one brother Robert Torrence Martin Jr. and one sister Jerine Martin Haas.
Mary is survived by a daughter, Mary Suzette Roberts of Shelby; grandson, Robert Martin Dodge; granddaughter, Rebecca Kathryn Bouldin and husband, James David Bouldin; great-grandson, Charles David Bouldin; son-in-law, Robert David Dodge and wife Sue; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral Service will be held 2:00 pm, Thursday January 16, 2020, at Elizabeth Baptist Church with Rev. Dr. Rit Varriale officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 in the church sanctuary.
Memorials may be made to: Elizabeth Baptist Church, 301 N Post Rd, Shelby, NC 28152 or Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Roberts.
