Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-445-8144
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
10:30 AM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Stamey~Cherryville Funeral Home - Cherryville
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
Burial
Following Services
City Memorial Cemetery
Cherryville, NC
1939 - 2019
Mary Short Obituary
CHERRYVILLE - Mary Hamrick Short, 80, of Cherryville, passed away Monday, December 9, 2019 at Peak Resources - Cherryville.

Born in Cleveland County, on April 21, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Garley Hamrick and Early Clary Hamrick. She was retired from Dora Yarn.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by nine brothers and sisters, James, Howard, Herman, Marvin, Jesse, Kathryn, Ella Mae, Betty and Winnie.

She is survived by her son, Michael Short and wife, Lorri of Hickory and daughter, Cindy Lineberger and husband Mike of Lawndale; two sisters, Dorothy Murray of Earl and Faye Benoy of Nakina; three grandchildren, Zion Short, Steven Lineberger, and Laura Lineberger; great grandson, Michael Thomas Lineberger.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 10:30 to 11:00 AM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home, Fallston.

The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 AM in the Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home Chapel with the Dr. Ernest Speagle officiating.

The burial will follow the service in the City Memorial Cemetery, Cherryville.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Dec. 10, 2019
