Mrs. Mary J. Edwards Sims, 75 of 118 Victor Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born on August 30, 1944 in Cleveland County N.C. to the late Zay Dock and Mary Eaves Edwards.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Green Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 20, 2019