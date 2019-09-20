Home

POWERED BY

Services
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Visitation
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Green Bethel Baptist Church
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Green Bethel Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Sims
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Sims

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Sims Obituary
Mrs. Mary J. Edwards Sims, 75 of 118 Victor Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby. She was born on August 30, 1944 in Cleveland County N.C. to the late Zay Dock and Mary Eaves Edwards.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Green Bethel Baptist Church. Burial will take place at the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00 Noon until 1:00 PM at the church.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Sept. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now