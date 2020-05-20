Home

Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 482-2424
Visitation
Thursday, May 21, 2020
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Service
Friday, May 22, 2020
Clay-Barnette Funeral Home
1401 West Dixon Boulevard
Shelby, NC 28152
Burial
Following Services
Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery
Mary Trammell Obituary
PATTERSON SPRINGS - Mary Etta Hamrick Trammell, 85, died Monday, May 18, 2020, at her home.

A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late Elbert and Martha Parris Hamrick. She was a member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church, retired from Presbyterian Hospital in Charlotte, as a nurse, and later worked at K-Mart.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Oscar Trammell; and four brothers and sisters.

She is survived by her daughters, Teresa Hardin and husband George of Patterson Springs, and Pam Franks of Lenoir; grandchildren, Amy Robinson and husband Scott of Granite Falls, Aaron Franks and wife Amanda of
Lenoir, Jessica Bell and husband Mike of Lenoir, Jennifer Costello and husband Billy, Kim Johnson and husband
David, all of Patterson Springs; great grandchildren, Dakota Cunningham, Deacon Robinson, Kaleb and Grayson
Franks, Wesley, Tyler, and Evie Costello, Makenzie Johnson, Michaela, Sadie, and Kalen Bell.

A Visitation will be held 6-7:30 pm, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A private family
service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, with Rev. Glenn Walker
officiating.

Burial will follow at Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the , 4600 Park Rd, STE 250, Charlotte, NC 28209.

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center.

Online condolences: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on May 20, 2020
