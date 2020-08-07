1/1
Mary Webber
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary "Chubby" Jones Webber, 72, of Shelby, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville, NC.

She was born on November 25, 1947 in Cleveland County, NC to the late John Hubert Jones Sr. and Eddie Mae Williams Jones.

The funeral service for Mrs. Webber will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 2:45 PM. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until
2:00 PM. Burial will take place at First Baptist Church Lawndale Cemetery.

The family will be meeting at the home of her daughter, Donna Gaston, 318 Hickory St. Shelby.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
8
Viewing
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Enloe's Mortuary
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Enloe's Mortuary

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved