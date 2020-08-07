Mary "Chubby" Jones Webber, 72, of Shelby, passed away on Friday, July 31, 2020 at Peak Resources in Cherryville, NC.
She was born on November 25, 1947 in Cleveland County, NC to the late John Hubert Jones Sr. and Eddie Mae Williams Jones.
The funeral service for Mrs. Webber will be private. The service will be livestreamed on Facebook starting at 2:45 PM. She may be viewed at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel on Saturday, August 8, 2020 from 1:00 PM until
2:00 PM. Burial will take place at First Baptist Church Lawndale Cemetery.
The family will be meeting at the home of her daughter, Donna Gaston, 318 Hickory St. Shelby.
