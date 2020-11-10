1/1
Mary Whitaker
Mary Lewis McKinney Whitaker, age 102 of Mooresboro, transitioned to her Heavenly home on Friday, Nov 6th.

She went to bed as usual and woke up in Heaven. What a glorious way to begin your day!

Born on July 5, 1918 she was the only child to her late parents, John B and Lollie S McKinney.

She and husband "Whit" ran a service station and garage in Mooresboro for many years. She was a devoted servant to her Lord and beloved Race Path Baptist Church which she was a member. She was a dedicated caring wife for 70+ years, Mother, Grandmother and friend to many.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, James "Whit" Whitaker, a son, Jim Whitaker and dtr-in-law, Sue S Whitaker Shultz.

Left to cherish memories are a son, John Whitaker (Susan) of Shelby, two grandsons, Alan Whitaker of Shelby and Tim Whitaker (Allison) of Rock Hill, SC. Two great granddaughters, Jessica Whitaker of Boone, NC and Reagan Whitaker of Ellenboro. She also has multiple nieces and nephews.

A private burial will be in Race Path Church cemetery, Ellenboro NC. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at Race Path Baptist Church in Ellenboro on Wed, Nov 11 at 2:00 pm. The family will receive friends for 1 hour prior to the service. The family requests that masks worn and social distancing be done due to the Covid Virus.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be sent to Hospice of Cleveland County at 951 Wendover Heights Dr. Shelby, NC 28150 or to Race Path Baptist Church at 1171 Race Path Church Rd. Ellenboro, NC 28040 or the charity of your choice.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Shelby Manor for their outstanding care during her 7 year residency and to the staff and volunteers of Hospice of Cleveland County. Many heartfelt thanks to her church family and friends as well. Online condolences may be made to www.eggersfuneralhome.com. Eggers Funeral Home of Cliffside is serving the family.

Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
