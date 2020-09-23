Mary Willis

Mary Price Willis, 81 , of Sharon Circle, Shelby, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 at Atrium Health - Cleveland.
Born in Cleveland County, on May 29, 1939, she was the daughter of the late Edgar Cansler Price and Katie Mary McMurry Price.
Mrs. Willis was a member of Elizabeth Baptist Church. The church and church family were very important to her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Clyde Marshall Willis, who was the love of her life; a son, Richard Steve Willis; two sisters, Doshia Keller and Ann Sain and two brothers, Roscoe Price and Charlie Price.
Survivors include a son, Danny Willis and wife, Gale of Shelby; a daughter, Angie Bradley and husband, Marty of Shelby; five brothers, Ed Price, Fred Price, LD (Hot Dog) Price, Alfred Price and Walt Price all of Shelby; four grandchildren, Amy Patterson and husband, Danny, Katie Bradley Ingle and husband, Cline, Matthew Bradley and wife, Jana and Jake Willis and wife, Meredith and four great-grandchildren, Myla and Allie Ingle and Sarah and Andrew Patterson.
In her spare time she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed her fish pond, her chickens and working in her yard.
Mrs. Willis will lie in state on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at 11:00 am at Norman's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Rit Varriale officiating.
Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, masks and social distancing will be required.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
