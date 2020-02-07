|
|
BLACKSBURG, SC- Mason Dean Thompson, 87, of Blacksburg, SC, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, February 5th, at his residence. He was the husband of the late Martha Dill Thompson and was the son of the late Fred and Ruby Beam Thompson. He retired from Fluor Daniels after 34 years of service. He served his country in the United States Air Force. He was a life long member of Mount Paran Baptist Church where he served in many different capacities over the years.
He is survived by three sons; David (Sharon) of Gaffney, Steven of Spartanburg, and Jeffrey (Amber) of Blacksburg, four grandchildren; Jeanna Thompson Pressley, William Mason Thompson, Jade Thompson, Lacy Thompson and three great granddaughters; Maci Thompson, Audrey Pressley, and Abigail Pressley and one brother, Bee R. Thompson of Cross, SC as well as a close family friend, "Paramedic". He was also predeceased by a brother, Charles F. Thompson. The family would also like to thank Carol Pearson, his faithful caregiver, for all of her help this past year.
The family will receive friends, Friday, February 7, 2020, 2:00pm at Mount Paran Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life service will follow at 3:00pm with Rev. Lee Coyle officiating. The family will have a private internment at a later date. At other times the family will be at their respective homes.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to a charity of ones choice.
The Gore Family of White Columns is serving the Thompson family.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 7, 2020