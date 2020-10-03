Matthew Borders

SHELBY - Matthew "Matt" Michael Borders, 41, went to his heavenly Lord and home, Thursday, October 1, 2020, at his home.
A native of Cleveland County, he is the son of Mike and Karen Hardin Borders of Shelby. Matt was a member of Patterson Springs Baptist Church, where he worked the sound system, and served in other capacities of the church. He was an avid NC State and Atlanta Braves fan, and had a love for anything Star Wars. He has now joined his grandparents, A.L. and Ladenia Hardin, and Gene and Carol Borders, in heaven. In addition to his parents, those left to miss him are his sisters, Tiffany Borders and boyfriend Pete Gunn and Emily Griffith and husband Justin; and brother, Zach Borders, all of Shelby. Matt will be available for viewing 6-7pm, Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. The family may or may not be present at that time. A graveside service will be held 2pm, Sunday, October 4, 2020, in Patterson Springs Baptist Church Cemetery, with the Rev. Steve Waters and Sherry Gibson officiating. Memorials may be made to Patterson Springs Baptist Church Music Fund, 2107 Cleveland Ave., Grover, NC 28073
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
