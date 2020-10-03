Matthew Sims

Mr. Matthew Henry Sims, 93, of 2759 Philadelphia Road Lawndale, NC passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Atrium Health-Cleveland in Shelby. He was born in Cleveland County, NC on January 17, 1927 to the late Randall Earl Sims and the late Lillie Daniels Sims.
The funeral service for Mr. Sims will be private. A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 4, 2020, at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel from 10:00 AM until 12:00 Noon. Burial will take place at First Baptist Church of Lawndale. Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.