Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Mattie Crawford
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
Mattie Crawford


1940 - 2019
Mattie Crawford Obituary
SHELBY- Mattie "Tina" Allison Crawford, age 78, died on August 3, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Rutherford County on December 15, 1940 she was the daughter of the late Roy Allison and Alice Whisnant Allison. She was a member of Northside Baptist Church and worked as an assistant Cafeteria manager for Mecklenburg County Schools.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Donald Crawford and four brothers; Eugene, Buster, Arthur, and Billy as well as one sister, Rachel Mull.
Tina is survived by one daughter Carol Stevens of Gaffeny, SC one brother Edward Allison and wife Arlene of Shelby, three sisters; Freida McCarter and husband Roger of Clover, SC, Elizabeth Logan and husband Phillip of Blacksburg, SC and Aileen Adams of West Virginia, four grandchildren Allison, Sebastian, Christian, and Travis as well as four great grandchildren.
The family would like to offer their gratitude to the staff of Hospice Wendover for their care of Tina.
Funeral Service will be held 2 pm, Tuesday, August 6, 2019, in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory, burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery, Charlotte. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 pm until 2:00 pm at the funeral home.
Memorials may be made to: P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Crawford.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 5, 2019
