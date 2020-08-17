SHELBY- Mattie Hipps Edwards, 92, died Saturday, August 15, 2020, at Peak Resources in Cherryville. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late George and Mae Queen Hipps. Mattie was a member of Poplar Springs Baptist Church, and a retiree of Celanese. She was an avid gardener, and enjoyed quilting, traveling, camping and baking. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 72 years, Grady Edwards; sisters, Fannie Lee Bumgardner and Emma Bumgardner; and brother, Clyde Hipps. She is survived by her daughter, Wanda Greene (Carl) of Shelby; sons, Mike Edwards (Diane) of Mooresboro, Larry Edwards of Shelby, and Roger Edwards (Pat) of Mooresboro; grandchildren, Kevin Greene (Julie) of Raleigh, Carla Greene of Shelby, Robert Edwards (Sarah) of Shelby, Marc Edwards of Ellenboro, Karma Harris (Ginger) of Jacksonville, FL, John Edwards (Brandi) of Boiling Springs, Kelly Anderson of Shelby, and Karen Freeman (Shane Teseniar) of Ellenboro; 16 great grandchildren; three great-great- grandchildren. Mrs. Edwards will be available for viewing 9:30-10:30am, Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11am, in Cleveland Memorial Park, with Rev. Andy Oliver and Rev. Chris Devine officiating. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Dr., Shelby, NC 28150
