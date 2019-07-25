Home

1926 - 2019
Mattie Smith Obituary
SHELBY - Mattie Lee Toney Smith, age 93, went to be with her Lord and Savior on July 24, 2019 surrounded by her family.

She is survived by her children, Diane Dedmond (Roger) of Shelby, NC, Shirley Peay (William) of Shelby, NC, and Rodney Smith (Sandy) of Hendersonville, NC, grandchildren, Kimberly Thomas, Tonya Raines, Billy Peay, Leanne Putnam, Jordan Smith, and Zane Dedmond, 10 great grandchildren, 10 great great grandchildren, two brothers, Donald Toney of Westminster, NC and Charles Toney of Shelby, NC, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Born February 14, 1926 in Rutherford County, Mattie was the daughter of the late James and Effie Campbell Toney and was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, John Beecher Smith and three brothers, Clyde Toney, John Toney, and Albert Toney, and a great great granddaughter.

Mattie loved her church and her church family. She also loved working with her flowers, crocheting, reading, and spending time with her family and friends, especially her grandchildren. She will be missed by those that knew her.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 pm Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Morning Star Baptist Church conducted by Pastor Keith Linzy. A visitation will be held from 11:00 – 12:00 pm prior to the service at the church. Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions can be made to Morning Star Baptist Church Building Fund, 832 South Post Road, Shelby, NC 28152 or to Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com

A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on July 25, 2019
