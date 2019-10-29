Home

Maude Griggs Obituary
Mrs. Maude Padgett Griggs, 84, of Kings Mountain, NC passed away on Thursday, October 24, 2019 at Wendover Hospice House in Shelby.
She was born on June 20, 1935 in Rutherford County, NC to the late Henry and Carol Maddox Padgett.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, October 30, 2019 at New Life Christian Church Kings Mountain at 3:30 PM. The family will receive friends from 3:00 PM until 3:30 PM at the church. Burial will take place at Mountain Rest Cemetery Kings Mountain, NC.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 29, 2019
