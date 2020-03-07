|
Maudena Jane Deese Parker, age 81 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Thursday, March 5, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Denise Nantz (Sam) of Mill Springs, NC, Jeffrey Parker (Robin) of Shelby, NC, and Anthony Parker (Angela) of Shelby, NC, grandchildren, Angela Taylor, Reggie Taylor, Cody Nantz (Tabatha), Heather Russell (Brad), Tony Shaw, Christopher Parker, Austin Parker, Raven Martin, Alexis Myers (Austin), and Kailyn Martin, nine great-grandchildren, two great, great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Born July 12, 1938 in Union County, Maudena was the daughter of the late Bazel and Ada McManus Deese and was preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Jackie Parker and three sisters, Katherine Deese, Bonnie Pearson, and Carolyn Craig.
Maudena was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother who loved her savior Jesus Christ.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 pm Sunday, March 8, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church in Shelby conducted by Rev. J. Barry Goodman and Rev. Johnny Owens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:00 – 3:00 pm in the sanctuary. Burial will follow at Fellowship Independent Baptist Church Cemetery.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 7, 2020