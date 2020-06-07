TORRINGTON, WY- Max Avery Reid, 77, passed away on Thursday, May 28, 2020.

Born in Lenoir, NC on July 18, 1942, he was preceded in death by his parents Snow and Maude Reid. After serving in the United States Air Force, Max settled in the West because of his love for the wide open spaces and beautiful vistas.

He is survived by his sister, Martha Reagan of Richmond, VA; son, Russell Federico (Kristen) of Tucson, AZ; daughter, Avery Kumsher (Ted) of Ames, IA; and four grandchildren, Avery, Erinn, Eva, and Ian.

The family would like to thank the many friends who have helped Max over the years particularly Rodger Kentfield and Kenny Fink.

Services will take place at a later date.

Please consider making a memorial donation to your local SPCA.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store