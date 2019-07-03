|
Max Homesley Cornwell, 96, of 2001 North Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC entered eternal life peacefully and painlessly on Monday, July 1, 2019 at Carolina Care in Cherryville, NC.
Max was born December 19, 1922 as the fourth of nine children born to Tom and Lula Spangler Cornwell. He grew up on the family farm near Shelby and graduated from Fallston High School as president of his graduating class. Max enjoyed hunting, fishing, and all types of sports in his younger days. He was an avid NC State fan as well as the Wake Forest University Demon Deacons where his two children graduated. Max was an able musician and could play almost any stringed instrument especially the guitar and the fiddle. Max met and married his life-long partner, Madge Wright, at Fallston High School. They married in Gaffney in November of 1942 accompanied by his sister, Mary Belle. They remained together for almost seventy years until Madge died in July of 2012.
During his life time, Max was a farmer, a District Director for the US Department of Agriculture, and spent his retirement years at his home along with Madge enjoying cattle farming and being on the family farm. He had a great love for the land and worked his entire life to remain connected to God's Creation. Max served in the US Army during World War II and earned three Bronze Stars and the Combat Infantry Badge in Europe as a member of the 84th Infantry, "The Railsplitters". He was a past master mason and member of the Camp Call Masonic Lodge for many years. He was a faithful member of Zion Baptist Church where he served in many offices including Deacon, Sunday School Superintendent, Sunday school teacher, and many other committees. He was Zion's oldest living member until his death.
In addition to his parents and wife, Max was preceded in death by one brother and five sisters. He is survived by his two children, Kay Cornwell of Charlotte and Richard "Dickie" Cornwell and his wife, Linda, of Shelby. He is also survived by his three grandsons and their wives; Brad and Heather Cornwell, Jeff and Mary Cornwell, and Matt and Lindsay Cornwell all of Shelby. His eight great-grandchildren also survive: Sam and Lily Cornwell (Brad and Heather), Julia, Troy and Josie Cornwell (Jeff and Mary), and London, Lincoln, and Levi Cornwell (Matt and Lindsay). He is also survived by two brothers: Larry and Gene, both of Shelby. Many nieces and nephews also survive.
The family expresses its deep appreciation to all the care givers at Carolina Care in Cherryville and to his family doctor, Dr. Daniel Davis for their patient and loving care. His life was made more comfortable and content in the final months of his earthly life by their dedication and service.
Funeral services will be held at Zion Baptist Church on Friday, July 5 in the church sanctuary with Rev. Dr. Matt Storie presiding. Visitation will be in the church sanctuary at 9:30 am. The funeral service will follow in the sanctuary at 11:00. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be made to the charity or organization of the donor's choice.
