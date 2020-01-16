|
|
Max Depriest Howell Sr. was born in Waco, NC on October 11th to the late Timothy and Maggie Borders-Howell. He was a product of the Washington Community and Washington Baptist Church near Waco.
He was a graduate of Washington High School. After high school, he entered and graduated from the Greer Technical College of Chicago, Illinois as an automotive mechanic. After a tour of duty in the U.S. Army in Germany, he received his Bachelor of Arts degree in Elementary Education at Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte and did advance studies at Appalachian State University in Boone.
Max started his teaching career in Anson County, Ansonville, N.C. and completed that career with Shelby City Schools in Shelby to become an insurance representative with the Horace Mann Educators Insurance Company of Springfield, Illinois.
He attained the rank of senior account executive and was inducted into the Horace Mann Insurance Company's hall of fame in 1987. He was also employed with the International Netherlands Group, better known as ING and served clients in Rutherford, Cleveland, and Gaston counties.
Max was a world traveler. He drove his family by car into 48 states and visited the other two by other means of transportation, and traveled extensively in Canada and on both continents of Europe and Asia.
He was an active member of Ryburn Memorial Presbyterian Church of Shelby where he served as an elder, Sunday school teacher, lay speaker and treasurer. He was also active in various charitable groups.
He is preceded in death by his parents Timothy and Maggie Howell and son, Max D. Howell Jr. and nine brothers and three sisters. He leaves behind to cherish fond memories his wife of 38 years Martha Williams Howell, and two daughters, Tanzania Howell Carter (David) of Bowie, Md. and Latoya Howell Oakley (Jonathan) of Charlotte and five grandchildren Triniti Carter, David Carter, Laila Oakley, Kinslee Oakley, Tema Carter and one sister Winnie Howell Keaton of Cherryville. He is also survived by three brothers-in-law and four sisters in-law along with a host of family and friends.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:30 pm at Shelby Presbyterian Church.
Burial will follow at Cleveland Memorial Park.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm until 2:30 pm on Friday and additionally on Thursday evening from 6:00 pm until 8:30 pm at S.T. Enloe Memorial Chapel.
Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.
Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Shelby Star on Jan. 16, 2020