Maynard Tesseneer Obituary
Maynard Dixon Tessenner, 84, of Shelby, passed away on March 22, 2020 at White Oak Manor, Shelby.

He was born in Cleveland County on March 15, 1936, and was a son of the late Melvin Cecero Tesseneer and Lela Dixon Tesseneer.

He was retired from Overnite after 34 years of service as a truck driver. He was a member of Mulls Memorial Baptist Church and will be fondly remembered as a man who could fix anything.

In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife Joyce A Tesseneer; son, Rick Tesseneer; stepson Ricky Street; four brothers, John Tom Tesseneer, Max Tesseneer, Leonard Tesseneer, and Ben Tesseneer; and two sisters, Doshia McIntyre and Mary Howard.

He is survived by his second wife, Dot Tesseneer, daughter, Karen Macomson of Shelby; daughter-in-law, Berdie Tesseneer; stepson, Kenny Street of Ellenboro; two grandchildren, Brandon Mull and Tearle Tesseneer; two step-grandsons, Jason Jones and Jeff Jones; four great-grandchildren, Brayden Mull, Kamden Mull, Tyler Jones, Rachel Jones, and great-great-grandchild, Taylor Jones.

Mr. Tesseneer will lie in state from Noon to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A private graveside will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park.

Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.

A quest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 24, 2020
