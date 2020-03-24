|
|
Maynard Dixon Tessenner, 84, of Shelby, passed away on March 22, 2020 at White Oak Manor, Shelby.
He was born in Cleveland County on March 15, 1936, and was a son of the late Melvin Cecero Tesseneer and Lela Dixon Tesseneer.
He was retired from Overnite after 34 years of service as a truck driver. He was a member of Mulls Memorial Baptist Church and will be fondly remembered as a man who could fix anything.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by his first wife Joyce A Tesseneer; son, Rick Tesseneer; stepson Ricky Street; four brothers, John Tom Tesseneer, Max Tesseneer, Leonard Tesseneer, and Ben Tesseneer; and two sisters, Doshia McIntyre and Mary Howard.
He is survived by his second wife, Dot Tesseneer, daughter, Karen Macomson of Shelby; daughter-in-law, Berdie Tesseneer; stepson, Kenny Street of Ellenboro; two grandchildren, Brandon Mull and Tearle Tesseneer; two step-grandsons, Jason Jones and Jeff Jones; four great-grandchildren, Brayden Mull, Kamden Mull, Tyler Jones, Rachel Jones, and great-great-grandchild, Taylor Jones.
Mr. Tesseneer will lie in state from Noon to 4:00 PM on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.
A private graveside will be held at Rose Hill Memorial Park.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A quest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 24, 2020