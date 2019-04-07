Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Melanie Weaver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melanie Weaver

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Melanie Weaver Obituary
SHELBY: Melanie Ann Weaver, 59, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late David R. and Pearl Donahue Weaver. She was a graduate of Gardner-Webb University, and worked many years of a social worker. She is survived by her brother, Mark Weaver of Gastonia. Funeral services will be private to the family.
FUNERAL HOME: Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
ONLINE CONDOLENCES: www.claybarnette.com
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.