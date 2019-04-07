|
SHELBY: Melanie Ann Weaver, 59, died Friday, April 5, 2019, at Hospice at Wendover. A native of Cleveland County, she was the daughter of the late David R. and Pearl Donahue Weaver. She was a graduate of Gardner-Webb University, and worked many years of a social worker. She is survived by her brother, Mark Weaver of Gastonia. Funeral services will be private to the family.
