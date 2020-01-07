|
SHELBY - Melinda Lee Humphries, 54, went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 5, 2020.
She is survived by her loving husband Jim Humphries, two daughters, Rebecca Ann Mathew and husband Ronny, and Lisa Caroline Humphries, both of Norcross, GA and her mother, Linda Martin Spencer of Blacksburg, SC.
Born on April 23, 1965 in Cherokee County, SC, Melinda was preceded in death by her brother, Crawford Lee Spencer, and her grandparents, Wilbur and Rena Parker Martin.
Melinda was employed at Crest Middle School as a librarian/teaching assistant for 13 years. Mrs. Humphries loved dogs, especially her dachshunds Smith and Wesson. Mel was a beloved wife, mother and daughter who will truly be missed.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 – 8:00 pm on January 8, 2020 at Cleveland Funeral Services in Shelby. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm on January 9, 2020 at Crestview Baptist Church. A burial will follow at Beaver Dam Baptist Church.
