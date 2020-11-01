1/1
Merle Barrett
1933 - 2020
Bentha Merle McNeely Turner Barrett, 87 , of Lawndale , passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at White Oak Manor , Kings Mountain .
Born in Cleveland County, on October 16, 1933 , she was a daughter of the late Horace McNeely and Naomi Jane Sigmon McNeely. She was retired from Cleveland County Schools and was a member of Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Grady Ralph Turner and her second husband, Ronnie Barrett; two sons, Grady Myran Turner and Daniel Steve Turner; daughter, Deborah Turner Towery; two brothers, W.E. McNeely and Forest McNeely and one sister, Vertie Price.
Survivors include one son, Eric Scott Turner of Lawndale; two daughters, Linda T. Cook of Shelby and Ann T. Kendrick and husband Robert of Shelby; one sister, Betty Jones of Lincolnton; four grandchildren, Tanya Lundy of Shelby, Jonie Costner of Morganton, Kelly Towery of Morganton and Rob Kendrick of Shelby.
The family will receive friends following the graveside service.
A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Welch,officiating.
Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.



Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Graveside service
01:00 PM
Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery
