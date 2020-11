Bentha Merle McNeely Turner Barrett, 87 , of Lawndale , passed away on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at White Oak Manor , Kings Mountain .Born in Cleveland County, on October 16, 1933 , she was a daughter of the late Horace McNeely and Naomi Jane Sigmon McNeely. She was retired from Cleveland County Schools and was a member of Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Grady Ralph Turner and her second husband, Ronnie Barrett; two sons, Grady Myran Turner and Daniel Steve Turner; daughter, Deborah Turner Towery; two brothers, W.E. McNeely and Forest McNeely and one sister, Vertie Price.Survivors include one son, Eric Scott Turner of Lawndale; two daughters, Linda T. Cook of Shelby and Ann T. Kendrick and husband Robert of Shelby; one sister, Betty Jones of Lincolnton; four grandchildren, Tanya Lundy of Shelby, Jonie Costner of Morganton, Kelly Towery of Morganton and Rob Kendrick of Shelby.The family will receive friends following the graveside service.A graveside service will be held on Monday, November 2, 2020 at 1:00 pm at Carpenter's Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with the Rev. Jerry Welch,officiating.Memorials may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com. Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.