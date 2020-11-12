Michael Atkins, age 67, a native of Cleveland County, North Carolina, passed away suddenly at his home in Coalfield, Tennessee.
He was born on November 12, 1952 in Boiling Springs, NC and lived most of his life in that area. Michael was always a hard worker and throughout his life drove a truck. He loved racing cars, being outdoors, and taking care of his horses.
Michael is preceded in death by Father, Eugene Atkins; mother, Jeanette Atkins; sisters, Janet Smith, Susie Brady, and Rachael Atkins.
Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Geraldine Atkins of Coalfield, TN; children, Michael Atkins, Jr. of Shelby, NC, Richard Higginbotham of Johnson City, TN, David Atkins of Mooresboro, NC, Matthew Atkins of Coalfield, TN, and Michael Aiden Poole of Coalfield, TN. Grandchildren, Brittany, Paula, Sarah, and Kenzie; step-mother, Mary Atkins of New Cumberland, PA; also by extended family members and many special friends.
A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Racepath Church Cemetery in Ellenboro, North Carolina.
