1/1
Michael Atkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Michael's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Michael Atkins, age 67, a native of Cleveland County, North Carolina, passed away suddenly at his home in Coalfield, Tennessee.

He was born on November 12, 1952 in Boiling Springs, NC and lived most of his life in that area. Michael was always a hard worker and throughout his life drove a truck. He loved racing cars, being outdoors, and taking care of his horses.
Michael is preceded in death by Father, Eugene Atkins; mother, Jeanette Atkins; sisters, Janet Smith, Susie Brady, and Rachael Atkins.

Survivors include his wife of 44 years, Geraldine Atkins of Coalfield, TN; children, Michael Atkins, Jr. of Shelby, NC, Richard Higginbotham of Johnson City, TN, David Atkins of Mooresboro, NC, Matthew Atkins of Coalfield, TN, and Michael Aiden Poole of Coalfield, TN. Grandchildren, Brittany, Paula, Sarah, and Kenzie; step-mother, Mary Atkins of New Cumberland, PA; also by extended family members and many special friends.

A graveside service will be at 2 pm on Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Racepath Church Cemetery in Ellenboro, North Carolina.

Premier Sharp Funeral Home is proudly serving the Atkins family. A message of condolence may be left for the family at www.sharpfh.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS
209 ROANE STREET
Oliver Springs, TN 37840
(865) 435-7261
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by PREMIER SHARP FUNERAL HOME - OLIVER SPRINGS

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved