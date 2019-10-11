Home

POWERED BY

Services
Greene Funeral Home - Northwest Chapel
2133 Ebenezer Road
Rock Hill, SC 29732
(803) 326-2051
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Woodland United Methodist Church
801 North Cherry Road
Rock Hill, NC
View Map
Service
Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Woodland United Methodist Church
801 North Cherry Road
Rock Hill, NC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Michael Barnes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Michael Barnes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Michael Barnes Obituary
ROCK HILL, SC - Michael William Barnes, 63, passed away on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center.
The service will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, October 12, 2019 at Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 North Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732 with Reverend Michael Leonhardt officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery. Visitation with family and friends will be at the church from 12:30 to 1:45 pm.
Born in Rock Hill, SC, Mr. Barnes was the son of the late John Thomas Barnes and the late Alma Reid Barnes. Mr. Barnes was employed with Airgas/ Air Liquide Company with 36 years of service. He was a veteran of the US Navy and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church.
Surviving are his wife, Kristin Moore Barnes of the home; two brothers, John Reid (Eloise) Barnes of Fort Mill, SC, Tommy (Carol) Barnes of Shelby, NC; his sister, Carole (Paul) Gerhart of Rock Hill, SC; his eight nephews and two nieces.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mr. Barnes name to Woodland United Methodist Church, 801 N. Cherry Road, Rock Hill, SC 29732; Westview Baptist Church, 500 Melody Lane, Shelby, NC 28152 or , 1901 Brunswick Ave. Suite 100, Charlotte, NC, 28207.
Condolences may be made at www.greenefuneralhome.net.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Michael's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now