|
|
SHELBY - Michael Leander Conley, 62, of Ross Grove Road, Shelby, passed away Monday, April 1, 2019 at Atrium Health - Cleveland in Shelby.
He was born in Cleveland County, on September 7, 1956, and was a son of Shirley Conley McConnell and the late Calvin Poston. He was employed with Metals America and was a member of New Bethel Church, Shelby.
In addition to his father he is preceded in death by his son Lamar Hyde and a brother, Neal Conley.
Survivors include his wife of 42 years, Beverly Hyde Conley; two sons, Tony Hyde of Shelby and Corry Hyde of Asheville; a daughter, Brooke Embler of Shelby and six grandchildren, Khalih Hyde, Desmond Hyde, Brayden Hyde, Hunter Embler, Riley Embler and Lily Morales.
Visitation will be 1:00 PM to 2:00 PM, Friday at New Bethel Church, Shelby.
A funeral service will be 2:00 PM, Friday at New Bethel Church with Rev. Mark Patchett officiating.
Burial will follow in Cleveland Memorial Park, Boiling Springs
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com
Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 3, 2019