Robert Morgan Funeral And Cremation Service, LLC
132 East College Avenue
Shelby, NC 28152
(704)538-8080
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 16, 2019
1:00 PM
the chapel at Cleveland Memorial Park
Shelby, NC
Visitation
Following Services
Cleveland Memorial Park
Shelby, NC
SHELBY - Michael Ernest Panther, age 53, died on March 6, 2019 at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte. Born in Shelby on April 18, 1965, the son of the late Ernest E. Panther and Muriel Warren Panther. Michael was a resident of Concord, NC.

Educated in the Shelby Public Schools and at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte (87). He received a Master's of Business Administration (MBA) from Gardner Webb College. While a student at UNCC, he was a member of Pi Kappa Phi Fraternity. He worked for the State of North Carolina as a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor.

Gordon is survived by one sister, Robin P. Ketner and her husband Craig of Fort Mill, SC; two nephews, Lt. Bradley Craig Ketner, M.D. and his wife, Anh, of Oceanside, California and Kevin Michael Ketner and his wife, Katherine, of Athens, Georgia; one niece, Abigail Grace Ketner of Fort Mill, SC and two great nieces, Madeline Noel Ketner and Julia Elise Ketner of Oceanside, California. He is also survived by one uncle, Nelson Warren of Shelby, NC; one aunt, Mary Helen Warren of Shelby, NC and many cousins, faithful neighbors and dear friends.

Michael was a wonderful son, brother, uncle and friend. Although he had been a paraplegic from the age of 16, he led a full and active life and was a true friend. He will be missed.

Funeral service will be held in the chapel at Cleveland Memorial Park in Shelby, NC at 1:00 p.m., on Saturday, March 16, 2019. The family will receive friends after the service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The Humane Society.

Arrangements entrusted to Robert Morgan Funeral and Cremation Service, LLC of Boiling Springs, NC. Online condolences may be made at http://www.rsmorganfsl.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 14, 2019
