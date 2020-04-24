Home

Michael William Mehlman


1952 - 2020
Michael William Mehlman Obituary
Michael William Mehlman, 67, of Mt. Harmony Church Road, Lawndale, passed away on Wednesday, April 22, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Massachusetts on May 30, 1952, he was the son of the late John Mehlman and Alice Leonard Mehlman. Mr. Mehlman was retired from the City of Shelby.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in by his sister, Patricia Legendre.
Survivors include his wife of 30 years, LuAnn Brown Mehlman; two daughters, Wanda LaRhette of Shelby and Lori Enus of Kings Mountain; three grandchildren, Jamie LaRhette, JR LaRhette and Kurtis LaRhette; two great-grandchildren, Malayah LaRhette and Jayse LaRhette; a niece, Stacy Gervais of Andover, Mass. and a special pet, Trixie.
A private service will be held at a later date.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston, NC.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 24, 2020
