SHELBY - Michael David Doty, age 71, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on August 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Ward Doty and Frances Clarke. Mike was a skilled artist and craftsman. He will be remembered as a talented, kind, and patient man. A close friend described him as "a wonderful teacher, a creative soul who saw beauty in the tiniest things. It is a rare person who shapes lives the way that he did. Many of us long for an ounce of his talent. He will be missed and remembered fondly" One of Mike's greatest joys were his grandchildren.
Mike is survived by his wife of 44 years, Jeanne Sugg Doty of Shelby, daughter, Brooke Doty of Asheville, and grandchildren; Jack and Ruby Dickson.
A reception will be held to honor Mike's life and work on Sunday, March 3, 2019 from 1pm until 3 pm at Ni Fen Bistro in Shelby.
Memorials may be made to: Cleveland County Arts Council 111 S Washington Street, Shelby, NC 28150 or Cleveland County Memorial Library 104 Howie Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Doty.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 28, 2019