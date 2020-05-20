|
Michael "Mike" Thomas Martin, II, 45, of Jesse Mountain Road, Casar , passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020 at his residence.
Born in Burke County, NC on June 20, 1974, he was the son of the late Michael Thomas Martin and Donna Lenee Beck Martin. He was employed with 20 plus years at Asplundh Tree Expert Company. Mike had a great love for music and making music with friends.
Survivors include three brothers, Scott Martin and wife, Jennifer of Casar, Marty Martin and wife, Ericka of Shelby and Lee Martin and fiancee, Nicole Moretz; nieces and nephews, Austyn Brady and wife Ashley of Cherryville, Alyssa Martin of Collinsville, VA, Baylee Martin of Shelby, Curtis Martin of Casar and Jaxson Martin of Casar
The family will receive friends on Friday, May 22, 2020, from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home. Due to COVID-19 restrictions all guest will be required to wear a mask and follow social distancing.
The Graveside Service will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11:00 am at Olive Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to the music department of the donors choice.
A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Inc., Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on May 20, 2020