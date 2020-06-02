Mike Pressnall
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Mike's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
LAWNDALE- Michael "Mike" Bruce Pressnall, 65, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. A native of Madison County, IN, he was the son of the late Dale and Velma Wilson Pressnall. Mike worked as a master electrician and attended New Beginnings Baptist Church. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed collecting guns, and had a love of sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Pressnall. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kimberly Tackett Pressnall; son, Shane Pressnall, both of the home; daughter, Holly Dannelle Desfosses and husband David of Maine; grandchildren, Tyler Rosier and Aly Desfosses; and his best friend, Buddy Mabbit of IN. The family will host a gathering and service 1pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at their home, 2107 Curt Ledford Road, Lawndale, with the Rev. John Justice officiating.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences can be made at www.claybarnette.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved