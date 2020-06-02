LAWNDALE- Michael "Mike" Bruce Pressnall, 65, died Sunday, May 31, 2020, at his home. A native of Madison County, IN, he was the son of the late Dale and Velma Wilson Pressnall. Mike worked as a master electrician and attended New Beginnings Baptist Church. He was an avid NASCAR fan, enjoyed collecting guns, and had a love of sports. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, David Pressnall. He is survived by his loving wife of 39 years, Kimberly Tackett Pressnall; son, Shane Pressnall, both of the home; daughter, Holly Dannelle Desfosses and husband David of Maine; grandchildren, Tyler Rosier and Aly Desfosses; and his best friend, Buddy Mabbit of IN. The family will host a gathering and service 1pm, Saturday, June 6, 2020, at their home, 2107 Curt Ledford Road, Lawndale, with the Rev. John Justice officiating.
Funeral arrangements will be announced by Clay-Barnette Funeral Home & Aquamation Center
Online condolences can be made at www.claybarnette.com
