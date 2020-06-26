I didn't see you often.... always a laugh when I did....

I still think of every August when ya'll would come to Papa and Granny's for a few weeks!

We played our little hearts out.... morning till dark!



My favorite family picture with you is when we were just a baby...just sitting up.... sharing a rocker on Papa's porch....instead of sucking "your " thumb... you had "my" little pinky finger in your mouth and we just looked at the camera so unconcerned.



Sweet memories.

Tell everyone I'll see You All again someday! R I P 'CUZ

BECKY "HAMMETT" BAYNARD

