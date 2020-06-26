Mikel McDaniel
1953 - 2020
SHELBY - Mikel Wofford McDaniel "Mike", 67, passed away peacefully at his home on June 20, 2020. He was born March 18, 1953 in Rutherford County the only child of Columbus McDaniel and Alice Hammett McDaniel.

At age 2, his family moved to Chicago, Illinois. When asked why he moved there, he'd say he followed the food. After graduation, he worked at Central National Bank in Chicago. Later, he returned to Rutherford County with his parents. His love for the outdoors led him to work in residential construction for various companies. He was lovingly known as the window man.

Mike is well known as "Catdaddy" in the world of beach music. He hosted many radio shows for WNCW at ICC, WGWG at GWU, and last at WSGE 91.7 FM at Gaston College. As a founding member, he was the house DJ for Rutherford County Shag Club for 28 years. He also enjoyed spinning tunes for other shag clubs and special events in the area for over 30 years.

He is survived and adored by Cindy McDaniel, his loving wife. He will be missed dearly by her and his many friends.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Autism Awareness, C/O VFW Post 4066, 855 W. Sumter St. , Shelby, NC 28150; or Rutherford County Shag Club, PO Box 1334, Rutherfordton, NC 28139.

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 25, 2020
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Kay Hambright Butner
Friend
June 23, 2020
So sad to hear of Mike's passing. He was a great guy, and friend to many. RIP Mikie. Prayers for Cindy and all of his family and friends.
Bet Underwood
Friend
June 23, 2020
I didn't see you often.... always a laugh when I did....
I still think of every August when ya'll would come to Papa and Granny's for a few weeks!
We played our little hearts out.... morning till dark!

My favorite family picture with you is when we were just a baby...just sitting up.... sharing a rocker on Papa's porch....instead of sucking "your " thumb... you had "my" little pinky finger in your mouth and we just looked at the camera so unconcerned.

Sweet memories.
Tell everyone I'll see You All again someday! R I P 'CUZ
BECKY "HAMMETT" BAYNARD
Family
