SHELBY - Mikel Wofford McDaniel "Mike", 67, passed away peacefully at his home on June 20, 2020. He was born March 18, 1953 in Rutherford County the only child of Columbus McDaniel and Alice Hammett McDaniel.
At age 2, his family moved to Chicago, Illinois. When asked why he moved there, he'd say he followed the food. After graduation, he worked at Central National Bank in Chicago. Later, he returned to Rutherford County with his parents. His love for the outdoors led him to work in residential construction for various companies. He was lovingly known as the window man.
Mike is well known as "Catdaddy" in the world of beach music. He hosted many radio shows for WNCW at ICC, WGWG at GWU, and last at WSGE 91.7 FM at Gaston College. As a founding member, he was the house DJ for Rutherford County Shag Club for 28 years. He also enjoyed spinning tunes for other shag clubs and special events in the area for over 30 years.
He is survived and adored by Cindy McDaniel, his loving wife. He will be missed dearly by her and his many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Autism Awareness, C/O VFW Post 4066, 855 W. Sumter St. , Shelby, NC 28150; or Rutherford County Shag Club, PO Box 1334, Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
At age 2, his family moved to Chicago, Illinois. When asked why he moved there, he'd say he followed the food. After graduation, he worked at Central National Bank in Chicago. Later, he returned to Rutherford County with his parents. His love for the outdoors led him to work in residential construction for various companies. He was lovingly known as the window man.
Mike is well known as "Catdaddy" in the world of beach music. He hosted many radio shows for WNCW at ICC, WGWG at GWU, and last at WSGE 91.7 FM at Gaston College. As a founding member, he was the house DJ for Rutherford County Shag Club for 28 years. He also enjoyed spinning tunes for other shag clubs and special events in the area for over 30 years.
He is survived and adored by Cindy McDaniel, his loving wife. He will be missed dearly by her and his many friends.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Autism Awareness, C/O VFW Post 4066, 855 W. Sumter St. , Shelby, NC 28150; or Rutherford County Shag Club, PO Box 1334, Rutherfordton, NC 28139.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 26, 2020.