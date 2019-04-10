|
SHELBY - Mildred Virginia Arnold died at the age of 93 on April 6, 2019 at The Inverness at Spartanburg Assisted Living Community.
She was born on December 23, 1925 in Guntersville, AL to Willie R. and Ruth Harris Thomas. She attended Erskine College and after her marriage in 1945 moved to New Orleans, LA, where her husband, Ernest W. Arnold, Th.D, was a student at the New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. She served as his companion in ministry for 56
years in LA, MS, SC, and NC.
She was mother to two incredibly blessed and grateful children, Cheyrl A. Daves and Ernest W. Arnold, Jr. MD (Cathy). She was the precious "Granny" of her six grandchildren - Michael L. Daves (Jill); Brandee D. Rollins (Adam); Holly A. Sanders (Jon); Mary A. Kury (Todd); Carol A. Griffin; and Sarah A. Campbell (Al) - and great-grandmother of 10. She was "Aunt Mildred" to her 13 nieces and 3 nephews. Two of her granddaughters, one great-granddaughter, and one niece were named "Virginia" in her honor.
She spent her life as a pastor's wife, mother, and homemaker, exhibiting grace, mercy, compassion, gentleness, kindness, and humility in every situation. She asked Jesus to be her Lord and her Savior at age 14 and was His faithful follower for the remainder of her days, teaching her family (and all who knew her) through her actions what it looked like to be a believer in Christ.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her older brothers, Joe B. Thomas (Katheryn), and Kelt L. Thomas (Dorothy); her twin brother, Charles R. Thomas (Mary Frances); and her beloved son-in-law, Kenneth R. Daves.
The family invites all who knew her to participate in a remembrance of her earthly life and celebration of her newly begun eternal life on Sunday, April 14 at Clay-Barnette Funeral Home Chapel, 1401 W. Dixon Blvd, Shelby, NC, with visitation from 2:00 – 2:45 p.m. and funeral at 3:00 p.m. The officiating minister is Reverend Stephen
Brackeen.
Donations in Mildred's memory may be made to the Building Improvements Fund of
Boiling Springs Baptist Church, PO Box 917, Boiling Springs, NC 28017; or to Samaritans Children's Fund at www.samaritanspurse.org (select the Gifts tab, then Memorial Giving, and enter "Arnold" in the search bar).
"In all thy ways acknowledge Him, and He shall direct thy paths. Be not wise in thine own eyes: fear the Lord, and depart from evil." – Proverbs 3:6-7 KJV
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 10, 2019