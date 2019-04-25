|
Mildred Land Potts Hallyburton 102, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019. Born on May 11, 1916 in Cartersville, GA, she was the daughter of the late Alvis and Kitty Tumlin Land. She was a graduate of Young Harris Junior College and Western Carolina University. She married James Martin Potts in 1938. After his death in 1967, she married Harry L Hallyburton in 1973 who passed away in 1994.
Mildred taught school for 34 years, 7 years in NC, 11 years in Rome, GA, 12 years in Gainesville, GA, and 4 years in Dekalb County, GA. She was elected as Teacher of the Year two times. She was active in church work, having served on Administrative Boards, taught Sunday School, and Past President of Woman's Missionary groups. She was active in civic groups and Garden Clubs. She was also active in Bridge club and was a Braves fan. In 2001, she moved to Grace Ridge, a retirement home where she served on many committees.
Mildred is survived by her son, Dr. Jim Potts (Fern); two step-daughters, Lib Queen (Grant) and Debby Hallyburton (Mike Brewer); grandchildren, James Potts, Julie McKinnon (Tracy) and Laura Bridges (Jeremy); great-grandchildren, Bryce and Collin McKinnon, Jake Bridges, Lucas Potts.
In addition to her parents, first and second husband, she was preceded in death by her two sisters, Clyde Price and Gladys Carter; brother, Walton Land.
The family will receive friend's noon until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 24, 2019 at Sossoman Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the colonial chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. Tom Ensley and Joe Land officiating.
Memorial contribution may be made to Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover heights, Shelby, NC 28150.
