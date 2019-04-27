Home

Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC 28655
(828) 437-3211
Visitation
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
Sossoman Funeral Home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Apr. 27, 2019
1:00 PM
colonial chapel of the funeral home
1011 South Sterling Street
Morganton, NC
Mildred Hallyburton Obituary
MORGANTON - Mildred Land Potts Hallyburton 102, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday April 23, 2019.

The family will receive friends noon until 1 p.m., Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Sossoman Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. in the Colonial Chapel of the funeral home with the Revs. Tom Ensley and Joe Land officiating.

Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 27, 2019
