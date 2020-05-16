Home

Cleveland Funeral Services
2518 W Dixon Blvd
Shelby, NC 28152
(704) 487-5811
Mildred (McKinley) Kiser


1923 - 2020
Mildred (McKinley) Kiser Obituary
Mildred McKinley Kiser, age 97 of Shelby, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, May 15, 2020.
She is survived by her children, Barry M. Kiser Sr. of Mooresboro, NC, Brenda Worthey of Mooresboro, NC, and Ben Kiser Jr. of Shelby, NC; five grandchildren, Barry Kiser Jr. (Annie) of Mooresboro, NC, Robert Price (Kathy) of Lattimore, NC, Jody Price (Suzie) of Forest City, NC, Cathy Worthey (Tammy Brandon) of York, SC, and Daniel Worthey Jr. of Mooresboro, NC; 14 great-grandchildren, Joe Kiser, Chase Kiser, Amber Price, Steve Price, Tim Price, Austin Price, Courtney Rynolds, Daniel "DJ" Worthey III, Hannah Worthey, Andrew Worthey, Chivonne Worthey, and Alston Bradley Worthey; five great great-grandchildren, Mady Line Hargett, Maysin Hargett, Kimberly Jamison, Dayshon Jamison, and Jahlil Avery; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Born April 23, 1923 in Anderson County, SC, Mildred was the daughter of the late Acie Clayton and Dora Whitehead Mckinley and was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years; Ben Garland Kiser, a brother, Ralph McKinley; and five sisters, Helen McKee, Mary Rudisill, Hazel Pritchard, Bonnie Thackerson, and Vivian Stroup.
A private graveside service will be held at Sunset Cemetery.
To sign the guest book, please go to www.clevelandfuneralservices.com
A service of Cleveland Funeral Services & Crematory, Inc.
Published in Shelby Star on May 16, 2020
