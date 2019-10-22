Home

Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
704-538-8631
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
1:45 PM - 2:45 PM
Stamey Funeral Home - Fallston
846 E. Stagecoach Trail
Fallston, NC 28042
View Map
Graveside service
Wednesday, Oct. 23, 2019
3:00 PM
Rose Hill Memorial Park
Mildred Wray


1938 - 2019
Mildred Wray Obituary


LAWNDALE - Mildred McSwain Wray, 81 of Wray Street, Lawndale passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 at Cleveland Pines Nursing Center, Shelby.

Born March 14, 1938 in Cleveland County, she was a daughter of the late James Miller McSwain and Velma Wright McSwain. She attended Casar Baptist Church. Mrs. Wray was retired after 38 years of service from Ester Mill as a secretary and during that time she volunteered for the Cancer Society and the Kidney Association.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Neal Wray, Sr; son, Billy Neal Wray, Jr.; a nephew, Jack Stanley Simpson and a niece, Debra Simpson.

Survivors include her daughter-in-law, Shelly Wray of Lawndale; grandson, Hunter Wray of Lawndale; sister, Sybil Simpson and husband, Jack of Shelby and several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be 1:45 PM to 2:45 PM, Wednesday at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home.

A graveside service will be 3:00 PM, Wednesday at Rose Hill Memorial Park with Rev. Doug Pruett officiating.

Memorials may be made to Casar Baptist Church, PO Box 369, Casar, NC 28020.

A guest register is available at www.stameytysingerfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements entrusted to Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Oct. 22, 2019
