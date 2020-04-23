|
|
SHELBY - Millie Lovelace Whitaker, 80, of Shelby, North Carolina, joined her Heavenly Father on April 21st, 2020.
Millie was born on September 3, 1939 to Edmund and Hester Lovelace in Cleveland County. At just twenty years old, she married her soul mate, Elmer Whitaker. He was the love of her life and her top priority. Their love story was rare and remarkable. They went on to have three children she cherished, Brenda, Gary, and Mark.
Millie worked until retirement as a supervisor at Specialty Lighting. In addition to this and being a devoted wife and mother, Millie cared deeply about many things. She loved music. Millie played piano by ear, taught guitar lessons, started the band "New Country Blue" with her two sons, and sang in the church choir for many years. Her happy place was in the garden with her husband and she was famous for her fried okra. Children meant the world to Millie. She loved spending time with and teaching them. This is evidenced by her nine adoring grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and all the Pre-K children she taught in Sunday School at Double Springs Baptist Church for over 55 years. She would always tell them, "Smile, God loves you."
Millie was preceded in death by her parents Edmund and Hester Lovelace; brothers Edmond Jr. Lovelace and Bill Lovelace; and infant sister Docia Ann Lovelace.
She will be lovingly remembered by her husband, Elmer Whitaker; sister, Madeline Queen of Shelby; three children Brenda Haywood of Albemarle, North Carolina, Gary Whitaker and wife, Patty of Shelby, North Carolina, and Mark Whitaker of Winder, Georgia; nine grandchildren Becky Perry, Jason Haywood, Jessica Haywood, JD Whitaker, Jenna Haywood, John Haywood, Kyle Whitaker, Tyler Whitaker, and Karli Whitaker; four great grandchildren Easton Whitaker, Sadie Haywood, Jaxon Whitaker, and Caleb Perry; cat Tommy Tom; as well as many other extended family members.
A private service will be held at Double Springs Baptist Church given current restrictions. You may send your condolences to www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com A link to a video of the service will be available shortly after the service has been held.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Double Spring Baptist Church, 1130 Double Springs Church Road, Shelby, North Carolina 28150 or Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150
"Well done, good and faithful servant! Come into your eternal rest."
– Matthew 25:23, 34
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mrs. Whitaker.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 23, 2020