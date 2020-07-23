SHELBY - David Mills Cline Jr., age 89 passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on January 29, 1931, he was the son of the late David Mills Cline and Hester Cabiness Cline . He loved his church, a lifelong member of New Prospect Baptist Church, where he was active in the choir, treasurer and many other ministries. Mills lived by the Bible, read it daily, and set an example for us as the way to live life.
Mills graduated from Fallston High School and attended Kings Business College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Enjoyed and received gratification from his work he loved to stay active until his stroke. Mills never retired, he worked consistently for 71 years. He worked as the cost accountant for Fiber Industries, delivered for Cleveland Home Health and for the last 20 years, for Holly's Flowers and Cline's Nursery. He will be remembered most for joy and happiness he received each time he made a delivery from Holly's Florist, sharing their joy. He was the kind of man that gained inward from helping others, as when delivering food to a person in need, visiting the sick or moral support for those in distress. He had a great smile that he used everywhere, never met a stranger and was loved by all, perpetually happy (never complained). Compassionate. Mills demonstrated he was blessed by 'Life'. Joy in what he did and joy in the people he met, and joy he shared with others. In addition to his parents, Mills is preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.
He was everyone's friend and those that knew him, loved him. Mills devotion began at home with his son, David Mills Cline III of Shelby and daughter Leslie Kathryn Cline of Shelby, of whom he was so proud. Former wife, Amanda Francis Cline of Shelby also survives him. His love for family spread to all his extended family, taking the time to visit and strengthen family bonds.
Due to Covid, , A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at New Prospect Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.
