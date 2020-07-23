Amanda, David and Leslie, My thought and prayers are with you in your great loss. However, I'm sure there is rejoicing in heaven as God has welcomed one of His faithful children to his eternal home. As was stated in the obituary, it was clear that Mills received joy from doing for others. I recall so many visits he made to our home during Bruce's recovery from his many surgeries or accidents. The rest of the day was always better after one of Mills' visits. May the memories you hold of Mills sustain you as you adjust to life without his physical presence.

Shirley Hord

Friend