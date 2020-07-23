1/1
Mills Cline Jr.
1931 - 2020
SHELBY - David Mills Cline Jr., age 89 passed away on Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on January 29, 1931, he was the son of the late David Mills Cline and Hester Cabiness Cline . He loved his church, a lifelong member of New Prospect Baptist Church, where he was active in the choir, treasurer and many other ministries. Mills lived by the Bible, read it daily, and set an example for us as the way to live life.

Mills graduated from Fallston High School and attended Kings Business College. He served in the United States Army during the Korean War. Enjoyed and received gratification from his work he loved to stay active until his stroke. Mills never retired, he worked consistently for 71 years. He worked as the cost accountant for Fiber Industries, delivered for Cleveland Home Health and for the last 20 years, for Holly's Flowers and Cline's Nursery. He will be remembered most for joy and happiness he received each time he made a delivery from Holly's Florist, sharing their joy. He was the kind of man that gained inward from helping others, as when delivering food to a person in need, visiting the sick or moral support for those in distress. He had a great smile that he used everywhere, never met a stranger and was loved by all, perpetually happy (never complained). Compassionate. Mills demonstrated he was blessed by 'Life'. Joy in what he did and joy in the people he met, and joy he shared with others. In addition to his parents, Mills is preceded in death by three sisters and a brother.

He was everyone's friend and those that knew him, loved him. Mills devotion began at home with his son, David Mills Cline III of Shelby and daughter Leslie Kathryn Cline of Shelby, of whom he was so proud. Former wife, Amanda Francis Cline of Shelby also survives him. His love for family spread to all his extended family, taking the time to visit and strengthen family bonds.

Due to Covid, , A private graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020 at New Prospect Baptist Church. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover heights Drive, Shelby NC 28150.

Cecil M Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.

Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com

Published in Shelby Star on Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Graveside service
New Prospect Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Memories & Condolences
11 entries
July 23, 2020
Mills was a wonderful, caring neighbor who will be greatly missed. Thank you for the figs and jam, Mills!
June P Miller
Friend
July 23, 2020
Christopher Cooke
Friend
July 23, 2020
He wil be miss and he was a good friend to me
Michael Brackett
Friend
July 23, 2020
Sincere sympathy for your family. Thought Mills was a fine person.
Ken and Carole Gantt
July 23, 2020
Prayers for the family. I have known Mills since his Fiber days, he worked close with my sister, Betty Paxton Scoggins. He delivered a hospital bed to my dad and mom, he always offered words of encouragement and prayed with us. It was obvious that he enjoyed delivering flowers, always placing them only on the person’s desk. That sweet man will be missed by many. Rest In Peace.
Judy Webb
Friend
July 23, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with all and I pray you will be comforted during this most difficult time. It was always a pleasure to see his smiling face in the Holly’s van. He will be greatly missed.
Becky Sloan
Friend
July 23, 2020
I will miss the friendliness Mills showed as he delivered flowers to Aldersgate . May he rest in peace.
Matt McNeary
Friend
July 22, 2020
David and Leslie, I will pray for your family during this time of loss. I always remember your dad's friendly smile and kind words. God bless your family.
Carla Kirby
Neighbor
July 22, 2020
He will be missed
Tim Barrett
Friend
July 22, 2020
Amanda, David and Leslie, My thought and prayers are with you in your great loss. However, I'm sure there is rejoicing in heaven as God has welcomed one of His faithful children to his eternal home. As was stated in the obituary, it was clear that Mills received joy from doing for others. I recall so many visits he made to our home during Bruce's recovery from his many surgeries or accidents. The rest of the day was always better after one of Mills' visits. May the memories you hold of Mills sustain you as you adjust to life without his physical presence.
Shirley Hord
Friend
July 22, 2020
To the family of Mills,

It is with so much sorrow that we send our sympathy with the loss of Mills. We worked with him at Fiber Industries and was around him over the years. He was a wonderful person and was loved by everyone that knew him. Mills will be missed and never forgotten. We will be praying for all of you in the days to come. God be with you.

Dottie and Royce Dixon
Friend
