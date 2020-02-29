|
|
It is with great sadness that the family of Milton D. Wright Sr. or Gus as the family called him, announces his passing after a brief illness, on February 19, 2020 at the age of 83. He was born on January 26, 1937 to Ada McSwain Wright and Elvin Wright in Shelby, North Carolina. He started his career serving his country as a submariner in the U.S. Navy. Once his service was completed, Milton earned degrees in Nuclear Engineering and Mathematics from North Carolina State University. He then pursued a long career at Research Triangle Institute in Cary, North Carolina. After retiring, Milton enjoyed playing golf, walking, biking, tennis and cooking.
He is survived and will be dearly missed by his wife, Judy Cannady Wright; her two daughters and their own children, his loving children, Donna (Bill) Barrineau and Dale (Beth) Wright; his five grandchildren, Kyle, Alex, Jacob, Hannah, and Brittany; his sister, Patty Gomez; and brother, Brad Wright.
At his request there will be no funeral or service.
Milton was a man with a heart of gold and was cherished by his friends and family. We will all miss him greatly, but know with content, that he is Home.
Published in Shelby Star on Feb. 29, 2020