SHELBY - Milton Haynes, Jr., 82, of 410 Kildare Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence.
He was born in Cleveland County, NC on October 7, 1937 to the late Milton Haynes, Sr. and Fannie Mae Moncree Haynes.
The funeral service for Mr. Haynes will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Shoal Creek Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.
Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 11, 2020.