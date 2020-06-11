Milton Haynes
1937 - 2020
SHELBY - Milton Haynes, Jr., 82, of 410 Kildare Drive Shelby, NC passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at his residence.

He was born in Cleveland County, NC on October 7, 1937 to the late Milton Haynes, Sr. and Fannie Mae Moncree Haynes.

The funeral service for Mr. Haynes will be private. A viewing will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020, at Shoal Creek Baptist Church from 11:00 AM until 1:00 PM.

Condolences can be expressed online at www.enloemortuary.com.

Enloe Mortuary is in charge of the arrangements.

Published in Shelby Star on Jun. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Viewing
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Shoal Creek Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Enloe's Mortuary
231 North. Lafayette Street
Shelby, NC 28150
(704) 487-9598
