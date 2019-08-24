Home

Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
View Map
Minnie Lois (Hopkins) Carmack


1934 - 2019
Minnie Lois (Hopkins) Carmack Obituary
SHELBY- Minnie Lois Hopkins Carmack, age 86, died Thursday, August 22, 2019 at Cleveland Pines in Shelby. Born in Knox County KY on February 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late William Hubert Hopkins and Lucy Hopkins. Lois retired from the United States Post Office after many years of service. She enjoyed sewing and working with ceramics. In addition to her parents, Lois is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond R. Carmack and a grandson, Nicholas Lingo.
Lois is survived by two sons, Michael Raymond Hopkins Carmack and wife, Margaret of San Antonio TX. and Mitchell Gregory Carmack and Mary Ellen of Deltona FL.; two daughters, Sandra K. Lingo and husband, Guy of Lawndale, and Sara Faye Arie and husband, Doug of Merrit Island FL. a brother, John William Hopkins of Central, FL; two sisters, Ruth Marksberry of Hebron KY, and Juanita Browder and husband, Dale of Fairmont GA.; eight grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, and two great, great-grandchldren.
Funeral service will be held on Monday, August 26, 2019, at 11:00 am in the chapel of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory. The family will receive friends an hour before the service from 10:00 am until 11:00 am at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to: Hospice Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 24, 2019
