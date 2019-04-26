|
|
CASAR - Minnie Wright White, 91, of Vanada Drive, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Wendover in Shelby.
Born in Cleveland County on September 10, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Odus Wright and Junie Chapman Wright. She was a member of Mt. Gilead Baptist Church and was retired from Drexel Furniture.
In addition to her parents she is preceded in death by her husband Johnny Clyde White; daughter, Colleen Hudson; two brothers, Bryson Wright and Leonard Wright; three sisters, Ronie Bell Hoyle, Velma McNeilly and Mary Bumgardner; and infant sister and brother; and three grandchildren.
She is survived by two sons, William White of Casar and Jerry White of Hickory; four daughters, Mary Lane of Conover, Gladys Smith of Washington, Elizabeth White of Casar, and Wanda Kay Peeler of Casar; twelve grandchildren, fourteen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.
The family will receive friends on Saturday from 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM at Pisgah Baptist Church, Casar.
The funeral service will be held on Saturday at 3:00 PM at Pisgah Baptist Church with the Revs. Randy Cook and Keith Fulbright officiating.
The burial will be in the church cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Children's Homes of Cleveland County, PO Box 2053, Shelby, NC 28151
Arrangements have been entrusted at Stamey-Tysinger Funeral Home & Cremation Center, Fallston.
Published in Shelby Star on Apr. 26, 2019