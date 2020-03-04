|
SHELBY - Mirta Palenzuela Alonso, 91, died Sunday, March 1, 2020, at Hospice at Wendover.
A native of Matanzas, Cuba, she was one of eleven brothers and sisters, the daughter of the late Bernardo and Maria Cruz Palenzuela. Mirta worked as a seamstress for many years at Kingly Manufacturing in New York City. She enjoyed cooking and sewing, especially making canvass crosses for anyone she met. She loved attending her English classes every Monday, at First Baptist Church, where as she considered them to be part of her family. She loved meeting people and would always embraces them warmly.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by the love of her life, Jose Alonso. She is survived by her loving children, Mayra Littman and the late Ronnie "Rojo" Church, and Jose Alonso and wife Nelly of Shelby; brothers, Andres and Ramon Palenzuela; and sister, Hidelisa Acevedo; three step-grandchildren, Juan Jose, Nohelia, and Sirleni, two step-great grandchildren, Elias and Lidia; and many nieces and nephews, and numerus great nieces and nephews, which she considered to be her grandchildren.
She will always have a special place in her heart for Gary and Jill Littman, and Dr. Guillermo Lessasier.
Funeral services will be held 1:00pm, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at Union Baptist Church, with Rev. Michael Shumate officiating. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service, in the church.
Memorials made be made to the , 1901 Brunswick Ave. #100, Charlotte, NC 28207
Arrangements are entrusted to Clay-Barnette Funerals, Cremations, & Aquamation Center
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 4, 2020