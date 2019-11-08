|
SHELBY- Mitchell ""Mitch"" Hal Howington, age 67, passed away at the Charles George VA Medical Center on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born in Cleveland County on March 7, 1952 he was the son of the late Hugh Howington and Mary Grayson Howington. He served as a Combat Medic for the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam Conflict, earning two Bronze Stars. He was a lifetime member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, among many committees and other roles he filled. Mitch was also a member of the American Legion Post #82, and made sure every veteran's grave in the church cemetery was marked by a flag every year for Veteran's Day, putting in countless hours of research and work, regardless of conditions. Mitch had retired from PPG Industries. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and will be remembered by his family for his selfless acts of care he did for his community.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Lloyd B. Gamble and his mother-in-law Marie Davis Gamble.
Mitch is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marsha Gamble Howington of the home; two sons Chris Howington and wife Dana of Shelby, and Tim Howington and wife Melanie of Polkville; one twin brother, Michael Howington and wife Loma of Shelby; one sister Vicki Brack and husband Jack of Shelby; and five grandchildren: Tyler Howington, Brittanie Sharpe, Cole Howington, William Howington and Rae Howington.
Funeral Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with Rev. Chase Robinson officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends prior the service from 2:00 p.m. pm until 3:00 p.m. in the Luna Whitaker Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to: Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2112 New House Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Howington.
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 8, 2019