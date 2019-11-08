Home

POWERED BY

Services
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
106 Cherryville Rd.
Shelby, NC 28150-4208
(704) 480-8383
For more information about
Mitchell Howington
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Luna Whitaker Fellowship Hall
Funeral service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
3:00 PM
Sandy Plains Baptist Church
Burial
Following Services
Sandy Plains Baptist Church Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Mitchell Howington
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mitchell Howington


1952 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mitchell Howington Obituary

SHELBY- Mitchell ""Mitch"" Hal Howington, age 67, passed away at the Charles George VA Medical Center on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. Born in Cleveland County on March 7, 1952 he was the son of the late Hugh Howington and Mary Grayson Howington. He served as a Combat Medic for the U.S. Army in the 101st Airborne Division during the Vietnam Conflict, earning two Bronze Stars. He was a lifetime member of Sandy Plains Baptist Church where he was a Deacon, among many committees and other roles he filled. Mitch was also a member of the American Legion Post #82, and made sure every veteran's grave in the church cemetery was marked by a flag every year for Veteran's Day, putting in countless hours of research and work, regardless of conditions. Mitch had retired from PPG Industries. He was an avid fisherman and hunter and will be remembered by his family for his selfless acts of care he did for his community.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his father-in-law Lloyd B. Gamble and his mother-in-law Marie Davis Gamble.
Mitch is survived by his wife of 47 years, Marsha Gamble Howington of the home; two sons Chris Howington and wife Dana of Shelby, and Tim Howington and wife Melanie of Polkville; one twin brother, Michael Howington and wife Loma of Shelby; one sister Vicki Brack and husband Jack of Shelby; and five grandchildren: Tyler Howington, Brittanie Sharpe, Cole Howington, William Howington and Rae Howington.
Funeral Service will be held 3:00 p.m. Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Sandy Plains Baptist Church with Rev. Chase Robinson officiating, burial will follow in the church cemetery with full military honors. The family will receive friends prior the service from 2:00 p.m. pm until 3:00 p.m. in the Luna Whitaker Fellowship Hall.
Memorials may be made to: Sandy Plains Baptist Church, 2112 New House Road, Shelby NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. Howington.
Guest Registry is available at www.cecilmburtonfuneralhome.com
Published in Shelby Star on Nov. 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mitchell's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -