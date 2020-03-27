|
Shelby- Mitchell Beam McSwain, age 84, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at Hospice Wendover. Born in Cleveland County on July 13, 1935 he was the son of the late Wade Thomas McSwain and Evelyn Beam McSwain. He served in the National Guard and was a long time member of Double Shoals Baptist Church and a former deacon of Mulls Memorial Baptist Church. Mitchell worked at Baxter Corporation for more than 35 years until his retirement. In his retirement he was able to devote more time to one of his favored past times, gardening.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Betty Drewery McSwain, two brothers, Bobby Gene McSwain, Joel Thomas McSwain and a special uncle, Jackson E. Beam.
Mitchell is survived by two daughters, Angela McSwain Clark and husband, Scott of Shelby, Michelle Hoyle and husband Keith of Shelby; a sister, Annie Ruth Brackett and husband, Rev. Jim Brackett; one sister-in-law Rece McSwain of Gastonia; as well as three grandchildren, Kimberly and Jessica Clark and Landon Hoyle and two great-grandchildren; Isabella Fallas and Iliana Bright.
Graveside Service will be held at 11:00AM on Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Cleveland Memorial Park with Rev. Jim Brackett and Rev. Brian Johnson officiating. Those who would like to sign the guest register and pay their respect to Mitchell may come to Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory between the hours of 1 pm and 5 pm, Friday, March 27, 2020. The family will not be present during this time.
Memorials may be made to: Hospice of Cleveland County, 951 Wendover Heights Drive, Shelby, NC 28150.
Cecil M. Burton Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family of Mr. McSwain.
Published in Shelby Star on Mar. 27, 2020