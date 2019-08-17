Home

Harris Funeral Home, Inc.
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:30 AM
Trinity Presbyterian Church
Graveside service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
4:00 PM
Grover Cemetery
Grover, NC
Monticue "Montie" Crisp


1914 - 2019
Monticue "Montie" Crisp Obituary
COLUMBIA, SC-Montie, age 105, passed away on August 15, 2019 at Lexington Medical Center in Columbia, SC. Born on May 25, 1914 in Marshville, NC. She was daughter of the late Lottie and Andrew
Baumgardner and a resident of Columbia Presbyterian Communities. She leaves us to keep her memories of a life filled with love, she goes to rejoin her beloved husband, Sidney "Buster" Crisp, her parents, Andrew and Lottie Baumgardner,;and brothers, Horace, June, Clayton, Harry; and sister, Myrtle Adams.
She is survived by her sons, Carlton Crisp and wife, Pat, Columbia, SC and Roy Crisp and wife, Jayne, Greenville, SC; four grandsons, Allen and wife, Beth, Knoxville, TN, Brian and wife, Cindy, Murrells Inlet, SC, Jeffrey and wife, April, Orlando, FL, Scott and wife, Paula, Jackson Hole, WY; great-grandsons, Ian Crisp, Noah Crisp and Harrison Crisp; great-granddaughters, Olivia Crisp, Zoe Crisp and Mary Amilia Crisp; step-grandchildren, Janice, Peggy and Sara; and step great-grandchildren, Bobby, Emily, Meghan, Meredith, Laura, Ashley and David.
MEMORIAL SERVICE will be held Monday, August 19, 2019 at Trinity Presbyterian Church at 10:30 A.M.
GRAVESIDE SERVICE will be Monday August 19, 2019 at 4:00 P.M. Grover Cemetery, Grover, North Carolina
Rev. Robyn Garrison, officiating
The family wishes to thank all who were a part of the care of Montie.
Memorials may be made to Trinity Presbyterian Church, VOE 1000 Greenlawn Dr, Columbia, SC 29209
GUEST REGISTER AVAILABLE AT WWW.HARRISFUNERALS.COM
ARRANGEMENTS: HARRIS FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, KINGS
MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 17, 2019
