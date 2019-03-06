|
SHELBY - Luna Morgan Key, age 85, Retired Sergeant for Georgia State Patrol, died Sunday, March 3, 2019 at his home in Shelby. He was born in La Grange, Georgia on June 22, 1933, and was preceded in death by his parents, Luna Key and Okla White Key as well as one brother, Joel.
Morgan was truly a public servant, working in the FBI, U.S. Army during the Korean conflict as a paratrooper, the Macon Police Department, and later for the Georgia State Patrol. He was also an Emcee, after dinner speaker, writer and song writer, and most of all an instructor at the Police Academy, which he loved. Morgan and Joyce enjoyed their retirement, traveled a great deal and moved from Georgia to Shelby to be closer to Joyce's children.
Morgan is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joyce Watkins Key, and her children, who loved him very much and helped to look after him, Rev. Don and Hope Mason and their children, Kisa and Matt and their families Erica and Liam of Shelby, and Viviana, Lucas, and Quinn of Nolensville, TN and Joyce's son Bob Faulkner and family Mona and Caden of Barnesville, GA as well as three children from Morgan's previous marriage, Melinda, Shawn, and Mark Key, grandchildren, a niece, a nephew, and many cousins.
The family would like to offer their special thanks to Tyra Brown of Helping Hands and the staff of Hospice of Cleveland County.
Memorial service will be held 2:00 pm Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Lafayette Street United Methodist Church with Rev. Don Mason and Rev. Arthur Holland officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1pm until 2pm in the church sanctuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Lafayette Street United Methodist Church, 1420 S Lafayette Street, Shelby, NC 28152.
