Morris Mayes

KINGS MOUNTAIN - Morris Ellis Mayes, 79, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 16, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.
He was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina, son of the late William Frealo and Laura Jane Ellis Mayes and was preceded in death by brothers Roy, Bill, Lawrence, Clyde and Kenneth Mayes. Morris was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Shelby, NC and was very proud of the work he did to help build the church building.
Morris enjoyed traveling with his wife Dolly and the two loved spending time in the mountains.
Always a friendly man, Morris never met a stranger and could talk with anyone. Morris was very handy and was always happy to make repairs for anyone who was in need. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren who were very important to him. Morris was a wonderful husband, father grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed greatly by his family and many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Dolly Mayes, of the home, sons, Paul Mayes, Blacksburg, SC. and Kelly Mayes and wife, Sandra, Kings Mountain, brother: Wayne Mayes, Kings Mountain, sister, Judy Philbeck and husband Roger, Kings Mountain, grandchildren, Daniel Mayes (Kertsy), Candice Mayes (Gary Toney), Jessica Moss (Tyler), Jada Mayes (Blake Whisnant), Evelyn Mayes, Samantha Mayes and Jordan Mayes, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, no visitation will be held. A
graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Mountain Rest Cemetery with Minister Terry Graves officiating.
Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Morris to The Church of Christ at 845 West Warren Street, Shelby, NC 28150.
A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.
Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.