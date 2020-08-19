1/1
Morris Mayes
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Morris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
KINGS MOUNTAIN - Morris Ellis Mayes, 79, of Kings Mountain, NC, passed away on August 16, 2020 at White Oak Manor in Kings Mountain.

He was born in Cleveland County, North Carolina, son of the late William Frealo and Laura Jane Ellis Mayes and was preceded in death by brothers Roy, Bill, Lawrence, Clyde and Kenneth Mayes. Morris was a longtime member of the Church of Christ in Shelby, NC and was very proud of the work he did to help build the church building.

Morris enjoyed traveling with his wife Dolly and the two loved spending time in the mountains.

Always a friendly man, Morris never met a stranger and could talk with anyone. Morris was very handy and was always happy to make repairs for anyone who was in need. He enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren who were very important to him. Morris was a wonderful husband, father grandfather and great-grandfather who will be missed greatly by his family and many friends.
Survivors include his wife of 56 years: Dolly Mayes, of the home, sons, Paul Mayes, Blacksburg, SC. and Kelly Mayes and wife, Sandra, Kings Mountain, brother: Wayne Mayes, Kings Mountain, sister, Judy Philbeck and husband Roger, Kings Mountain, grandchildren, Daniel Mayes (Kertsy), Candice Mayes (Gary Toney), Jessica Moss (Tyler), Jada Mayes (Blake Whisnant), Evelyn Mayes, Samantha Mayes and Jordan Mayes, five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces and nephews.

Due to the current Covid 19 restrictions, no visitation will be held. A
graveside service will be held on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 11:00 AM at Mountain Rest Cemetery with Minister Terry Graves officiating.

Interment will be at Mountain Rest Cemetery, Kings Mountain.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Morris to The Church of Christ at 845 West Warren Street, Shelby, NC 28150.

A guest register is available at www.harrisfunerals.com.

Arrangements by Harris Funeral Home And Cremation Services, Kings Mountain.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Shelby Star on Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
19
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Mountain Rest Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain
108 South Piedmont Ave.
Kings Mountain, NC 28086
(704) 739-2591
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Harris Funeral Home - Kings Mountain

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved